Jenna Ortega reveals which Pokémon she would be, and it’s far scarier than anything in ‘Wednesday’

The stars of the Netflix hit series, Wednesday have revealed which Pokémon they would be and Jenna Ortega’s answer is unsurprisingly on-brand.

Wednesday stars @JennaOrtega, Emma Myers, and Hunter Doohan reveal which Pokemon character they most identify with and Jenna sings the praises of putting jalapeño juice on your popcorn pic.twitter.com/Xtj0ID9mFH — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

The three leads of Netflix’s record-breaking series, Jenna Ortega (who plays Wednesday Addams), Hunter Doohan (who plays Tyler Galpin), and Emma Myers (who plays Enid Sinclair) were asked to name the Pokémon they would be in the Twitter clip above.

via The Pokémon Company

Both Ortega and Myers seem like casual Pokémon fans at best, with Myers failing to come up with the name of Charizard, arguably one of the most iconic Pokémon of the franchise. Ortega then says that she would pick Mewtwo because “he just seems like a cool guy”.

It’s actually funny that she would pick the terrifying loner of the franchise seeing as Mewtwo is essentially the same type of character that Wednesday Addams is. Mewtwo is a Legendary Pokémon that was introduced in Generation I and it might be best known for being the antagonist of Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.

via The Pokémon Company

Although if we were picking the Pokémon version of Wednesday Addams, there is another Pokémon who easily fits the bill. Any Pokémon fan can easily see the resemblance between Wednesday Addams and the Generation V Psychic-type Pokémon, Gothitelle. The Pokémon is dressed as flawlessly as Wednesday is, both serving in their black outfits. Gothitelle has even got the Wednesday stare, down perfectly.

It is also worth noting that both Mewtwo and Gothitelle are Psychic-type Pokémon, and obviously Wednesday Addams has psychic abilities of her own. Maybe if Ortega knew a little more about the franchise she would have picked Gothitelle or another Psychic-type Pokémon, but you have to admit that Mewtwo is an eerily creepy choice. Resident Pokémon fan Hunter Doohan picked Squirtle, and honestly, he picked the easy way out. But at least it led to a good joke at the poor Water-type Pokémon’s expense.

The rest of the video asks the cast a bunch of questions, one which leads Ortega to reveal which song will get you kicked out of her house if you were to play it, and one which leads her to recommend jalapeño juice on popcorn as a snack. After hearing that you can be certain that at least one bottle of jalapeño juice has been purchased, as who does not like a little spicy popcorn?

Go make some spicy popcorn and snack on it while you watch the first season of Wednesday which is on Netflix now.