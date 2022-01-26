Rory Ross, who’s set to appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi in an unspecified role, recently chatted with /Film and explained why the show is still nowhere to be found by taking a jab at Game of Thrones‘ Starbucks coffee cup blunder in the final season.

“I think a lot of fans are like, ‘Where’s the trailer? What’s happening?’ I think the big part of it is [Lucasfilm] is just trying to make sure that it’s as polished as possible,” He said. “So that when it comes out, it’s not going to have that Game of Thrones moment, where there’s a coffee cup in the corner that they missed or something like that. It’s going to have a lot of love that’s poured into it, and it’s just going to hopefully blow people’s minds and just really enjoy seeing what’s been going on.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi had been stuck in development hell for quite a few years before the crew actually started rolling the cameras. But even now, we still don’t have a definitive release date on the Jedi Master’s solo outing. According to one of the cast members, this mostly has to do with Lucasfilm’s obsession with making sure that the series is as polished and worthwhile as every Star Wars fans expect it to be.

Of course, we’ve known for a while that filming has wrapped on the upcoming Disney Plus series, but post-production on projects set in the galaxy far, far away often includes heavy VFX work. That’s an excuse everyone can get behind, though what really gets Star Wars fans going is the fact that Lucasfilm has yet to release a proper teaser trailer that at least gives us an idea as to what the story will entail. Well, other than the supposed confrontation between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

I don’t think a missed Starbucks cup on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi would be as anachronistic as it was in the medieval setting of Game of Thrones. But if the creatives behind this colossal undertaking believe that it needs more time, who are we to say otherwise?