‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode four is a huge tribute to ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’

This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode four and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

This week’s Obi-Wan Kenobi was a high-stakes rescue mission into one of the most secure Imperial facilities in the galaxy. The target was the kidnapped Leia, who was being interrogated by Reva in order to find out details of the Jedi ‘underground railroad’. Obi-Wan and Reva set out to bring her back, necessitating a tense infiltration of the impregnable aquatic base Fortress Inquisitorius, located on the moon Nur.

Well, we say “impregnable”, but anyone who played the 2019 video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will know this place inside and out. The Fortress was the setting of the game’s final mission and saw young hero Cal Kestis sneaking inside to retrieve the prized Jedi Holocron containing the names of Force-sensitive children across the galaxy.

But this episode wasn’t just set in the same place, it appeared to be a full-on homage to the game. Just like Cal Kestis Obi-Wan infiltrated the base from the water using a rebreather, we saw Fallen Order’s Purge Troopers in the background of several shots, and there was a setpiece involving a cracked window and water rushing in that felt like a direct lift from the game.

This episode takes place five years or so after Cal broke in, so perhaps the Empire should have taken some notes on security and maybe made the windows a little stronger. Oh well, Imperial building regulations are famously lax so this is in line with everything else we’ve seen.

It’s difficult to read this as anyone other than a tribute to Respawn’s game, which is by far the best Star Wars game released in years. A sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was just announced that’ll continue Cal’s story, but we think the character’s popularity means he’ll show up in live-action sooner or later. And hey, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set at just the right time for Cal Kestis to be around, so maybe we’ll see him in the remaining two episodes?

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.