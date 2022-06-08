‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans are asking what’s the point of bringing Hayden Christensen back?

Hayden Christensen’s return to Star Wars was one of the most hyped things about Obi-Wan Kenobi – at long last the prequel trilogy’s Anakin Skywalker would get a chance to fully embody Darth Vader. Well, we’re now four episodes in and have seen quite a bit of Vader but not much of Christensen.

James Earl Jones is providing Vader’s voice (apparently with a boost from ReSpeecher software) and, according to the credits, Dmitrious Bistrevsky is the “Performance Artist” for all full-body Vader shots, with Tom O’Connell doing stunts. This likely means all we’ve seen of Christensen is the brief shots from within the bacta tank, potentially some shots of Vader from the torso up, and one long-distance hallucination in episode two.

Fans aren’t happy:

What is the point in bringing Hayden Christensen back if you aren’t going to use him for more than five seconds? #ObiWanKenobi — CL (@CallumLiddell) June 8, 2022

Others just can’t see the point if he’s neither voicing the character nor in the armor:

I really hope they do something with Hayden Christensen being back in board because



*mild spoilers for KENOBI*



He legit hasn't done anything yet that a body double for Vader can do — || Kryll || (@KrillinDVillain) June 8, 2022

So why all the hype for this short performance:

Starting to wonder why they needed Hayden Christensen back. He’s only been in it for like 10 seconds. 😕#ObiWan #ObiWanKenobi — Zack Larsen (@_ZackLarsen) June 8, 2022

This poster wishes we could see more of Christensen’s emotions:

Agreed. That's valid. We haven't seen much of ANAKIN'S rage. I would've loved to see much more scenes with Hayden Christensen unmasked and in blind rage like he was in Mustafar. That's would've been much more impactful. — Bay Area Sports Fan. Go Dubs! (@BayAreaSportsF7) June 8, 2022

And perhaps some flashbacks would have been nice:

Also when they announced that Hayden Christensen was returning I thought he was going to be in every episode and they were gunna weave in flashbacks. Easily couldve done it over a lot of the filler scenes over the 4 episodes so far. — Jack Martin (@JMartin578) June 8, 2022

But we have actually seen him, albeit very very briefly:

#ObiWanKenobi [minor spoilers]:



“are we going to see hayden christensen in this series?”



my brother in christ, we literally just saw him last week! pic.twitter.com/6gMgQCONLA — aMucc (KENOBI SPOILERS) (@amurkymuc) June 8, 2022

But we still have two episodes to go and we’re sure that Obi-Wan Kenobi will give Christensen a moment in the spotlight. Engineering a scene between him and Obi-Wan where he’s out of his armor may be difficult though, as the injuries he suffered on Mustafar make it hard for him to survive outside it for long.

Then again, we know from Return of the Jedi that Obi-Wan knows Vader is “more machine than man”, so perhaps we’ll soon see him taking a look at what’s left of Anakin Skywalker. Here’s hoping they do, because if after all this hype Christensen’s performance is just him wriggling around underwater it’s an enormous wasted opportunity.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.