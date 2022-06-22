‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans have already chosen their standout moment from the finale

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi “Part VI”.

Although Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Knight has his name in the title, arguably what fans were most hyped for in Obi-Wan Kenobi was the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Sure enough, the Sith Lord’s cameos in the six-part series have continually been the highlights of each episode for fans. So it’s no surprise that folks are in unanimous agreement on the standout scene of today’s grand finale.

Spoilers incoming!

Yes, it’s the climactic battle between Obi-Wan and his former padawan. If we thought episode three’s tussle between the pair was thrilling then episode six’s rematch blew our minds. Unlike last time, when Kenobi was well and truly trounced by his former brother, Obi-Wan successfully beats Vader in combat here, even tearing a chunk out of his helmet, revealing the scarred face of Anakin Skywalker beneath.

We’ve had glimpses of Anakin’s post-Mustafar appearance in the show already, but this scene took the horror of what the character went through to a whole other level, allowing Kenobi to look into his old friend’s eyes for the first time in years and realize that Anakin really is dead. It’s a powerful moment, then, and everyone seems to agree that it’s the episode’s highpoint.

me when i saw anakin’s face behind vader’s mask pic.twitter.com/kTZ1UOCV7d — lu🥀 KENNEDY DAY (@hanleiarey) June 22, 2022

*Holy sith.

The lighting in this scene was impeccable.

This scene was cool how that half of his face flashed between blue and red showing he is still uncertain. Kind of like Anakin was trying to break free from Vader. pic.twitter.com/ieCCAI4e8J — All Things Marvel! (@talkingmarvel_) June 22, 2022

For others, it was Christensen’s voice mixed with James Earl Jones’ (or rather that A.I.’s) that made the sequence so good.

It proved too heartbreaking for some.

When Obi saw Ani/Vader’s face that shit broke me 😫 the feeling and emotion both of them just went through !!!!!! — Elijah (@JustSkywxlker) June 22, 2022

Anyone else feeling unwell from all the emotion?

the way they blended anakin and vader in his voice??? him looking at obi wan with a broken mask and obi wan losing it bc he's just seen his friend's face in 10 years and realising just how fucked up ani is and blaming himself?? im unwell — maria | kenobi spoilers (@kashyyyyyyk) June 22, 2022

All it needed was a little John Williams on the score.

Different viewers weren’t so much thrilled or moved by the sequence as just plain creeped out.

Vader has never been so scary.

this is the most scary form of vader to me. he has the suit that strikes fear in all of us, and his face looks otherworldly in a terrifying way. you can SEE the hate in his eyes. pic.twitter.com/OTNXu1suqu — caitlin #lukestan (@SITHLEIAS) June 22, 2022

Looks like nightmares all round for Star Wars fans tonight.

i’m going to have nightmares after seeing anakins face and voice bleeding out of the vader mask. anger and regret has led these broken men down a path of no return. the force has become powerful in ways we haven’t ever seen before. bring me season two . #kenobi pic.twitter.com/6lDHAAzn54 — ISAAC JOEL – AGENTS OF FANDOM (@itsisaacjoel) June 22, 2022

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi season one are available to stream on Disney Plus now.