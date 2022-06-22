‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fans have already chosen their standout moment from the finale
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi “Part VI”.
Although Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Knight has his name in the title, arguably what fans were most hyped for in Obi-Wan Kenobi was the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Sure enough, the Sith Lord’s cameos in the six-part series have continually been the highlights of each episode for fans. So it’s no surprise that folks are in unanimous agreement on the standout scene of today’s grand finale.
Spoilers incoming!
Yes, it’s the climactic battle between Obi-Wan and his former padawan. If we thought episode three’s tussle between the pair was thrilling then episode six’s rematch blew our minds. Unlike last time, when Kenobi was well and truly trounced by his former brother, Obi-Wan successfully beats Vader in combat here, even tearing a chunk out of his helmet, revealing the scarred face of Anakin Skywalker beneath.
We’ve had glimpses of Anakin’s post-Mustafar appearance in the show already, but this scene took the horror of what the character went through to a whole other level, allowing Kenobi to look into his old friend’s eyes for the first time in years and realize that Anakin really is dead. It’s a powerful moment, then, and everyone seems to agree that it’s the episode’s highpoint.
*Holy sith.
The lighting in this scene was impeccable.
For others, it was Christensen’s voice mixed with James Earl Jones’ (or rather that A.I.’s) that made the sequence so good.
It proved too heartbreaking for some.
Anyone else feeling unwell from all the emotion?
All it needed was a little John Williams on the score.
Different viewers weren’t so much thrilled or moved by the sequence as just plain creeped out.
Vader has never been so scary.
Looks like nightmares all round for Star Wars fans tonight.
