‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ finally said the line everyone was waiting for and fans are loving it

This article contains spoilers for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale is now out, and provides a bunch of stuff that’s making Star Wars fans very happy. We were reunited with some familiar faces, saw some of the building blocks of the original trilogy fall into place, and got some awesome proof that Obi-Wan’s connection to the Force isn’t as weak as he thought.

But there’s one moment that’s causing particular joy online. In the first episode it was established that while Obi-Wan is protecting the young Luke, Owen and Beru won’t let him directly interact with him. He’s left to miserably watch him through binoculars from a distance, though after the events of the finale, they finally let him properly introduce himself. And his opening words to Luke?

“Hello there.”

The line’s notoriety primarily comes from a much-memed moment in Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan leaps into General Grievous’ lair and announces his presence by jovially “Hello there”, though it’s also the very first line Obi-Wan says in A New Hope. Many fans had been waiting for him to say it for the past six episodes, so the reaction online is pretty jubilant.

Spoilers for the Kenobi finale

YEAAAAAAA BABY THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT FINALLY THE HELLO THERE #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/UrdbdNqe4n — Jack (-_•) // kenobi & ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) June 22, 2022

And one very appropriate image of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting a solid workout:

Me near the end of the episode of #Kenobi



“HELLO THERE!”

He said it! pic.twitter.com/cWfCxnuXEC — 8-Bit Eric (@8biteric) June 22, 2022

There’s also a general sense of jubilation:

Who would have thought two little words could bring the world such joy?

Star Wars fans are already nitpicking various aspects of the episode. Some of these are quibbles, and others are justifiable criticism, but at least Lucasfilm didn’t let us down by not referencing the most famous greeting in a galaxy far, far away.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream in full on Disney Plus.