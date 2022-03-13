While Obi-Wan Kenobi might seem like any other Star Wars television series on Disney Plus, the show’s creatives haven’t had anything to do with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s ever-expanding MandoVerse. But according to what Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy recently said, the exiled Jedi Master’s solo outing falls within the same timeline as The Mandalorian.

Taking place 10 years after the events of Episode III, this new narrative will show Obi-Wan as a broken man, trying to find peace and reconciliation after the tragic events of the Clone Wars. That’s where Palpatine’s Inquisitor cronies come into play, thrusting Kenobi’s peaceful existence on Tatooine into another period of turmoil.

Since The Mandalorian takes place after Return of the Jedi, which is set 10 years after Obi-Wan Kenobi, the chances of meeting familiar faces from the MandoVerse in the upcoming series are almost none, though when recently asked in an extensive profile on Entertainment Weekly, Kennedy didn’t completely rule it out. “All of that falls within the Mandalorian timeline,” she said.

Of course, director Deborah Chow reaffirmed that their strongest denominator is still the prequels, noting:

“The strongest connective tissue for us is to the prequels, because that’s where our characters are coming from and that’s where their stories started. So, really, the prequels are the most connected to our series.”

There you have it, folks. The characters from the MandoVerse are probably going to sit this one out, even if bringing them back wasn’t a complete continuity nightmare for writers.

That being said, Rosario Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka is technically part of the MandoVerse, and we already know from Star Wars Rebels that she’s still around in that time period, fighting the good fight, so there’s a chance for Snips to make an appearance in the upcoming miniseries after all.