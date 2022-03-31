‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ release date pushed back, first two episodes premiering together

Ever since the first trailer dropped and sent the internet into meltdown, Star Wars fans have been patiently counting down the days to Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering on Disney Plus. Unfortunately, Ewan McGregor has come along to rain on everyone’s parade with a new announcement video, but at least there’s a silver lining to this particular cloud.

The return of the iconic and exiled Jedi has been pushed back by two days to May 27, but the first two episodes will be arriving at the same time. The Mouse House’s streaming service has made a point of staking out Wednesday as the day to drop new episodes of its biggest original shows, but so far no reason has been given as to why Obi-Wan Kenobi has been moved to Friday.

It might have something to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, seeing as Ms. Marvel debuts on June 8, so perhaps the entirety of Obi-Wan‘s six-episode run could roll out on Fridays to avoid giving subscribers the dilemma of choosing which one of Disney’s massive franchises they watch first.

Either way, given the setbacks that plagued Obi-Wan Kenobi through development, pre-production, and then shooting, two days is but a drop in the ocean. Those with a soft spot for a galaxy far, far away have been waiting almost two decades for McGregor to slip back into his trusty ropes and wield a lightsaber once again, so another 48 hours is hardly going to lead to an outpouring of derision aimed at Lucasfilm.