‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Rotten Tomatoes score not as high as you might think

Today is one of the biggest days in Star Wars fandom in years as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long-awaited Disney Plus series featuring the post prequels’ further adventures of the titular Jedi Knight, is finally here, with the first two episodes available for streaming on the service. But it looks as though not everyone is completely happy about it.

According to the rating aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes, the series doesn’t seem to be a slam dunk with either critics or fans. The site’s Tomatometer rating, determined by professional critics’ reviews, currently stands at 86 percent, while the audience score, which measures fan response, sits a whole grade point lower at 71 percent.

And while a strong “B” from the critics isn’t exactly a fail, it is somewhat lackluster for a series that has been practically demanded since the idea of doing stand-alone Star Wars series was fielded. Especially considering the series features the return of Ewan McGregor himself, the actor who portrayed Kenobi in the prequels over two decades ago.

There isn’t a lot of middle ground in the fan reviews, with commenters either posting a rave review or a bomb. While the majority of viewers seem to like the show, there are plenty of haters as well, many of whom found the show forced and thought the dialog was corny or even painful. Poster dm T said, “it is slow, chaotic, with predictable conversations and lines, and on top: bad acting…” while poster Luke C found the first two episodes “horrible and filled with plot holes.”

It must be noted, though, that there are more than a few five-star reviews as well. And, of course, it should be remembered that there’s only one thing Star Wars fans love more than collecting Star Wars trivia: Complaining about Star Wars.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney Plus.