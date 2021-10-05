Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Rumor Could Reveal The Disney+ Show’s Premiere Month

Disney+ have been providing plenty of things for Star Wars fans to be excited fan between their successful live-action series The Mandalorian and the recently released animated anthology Star Wars: Visions, but there is one project that fans have been waiting for years now and that is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Disney previously announced that the film was in production with a list of characters set to return from the prequel trilogy but to date, we’ve not had an official date for when we can expect Kenobi to air.

According to Cinelinx Editor in Chief Jordan Maison, rumors circulating indicate that the series could be set to make its debut on Disney+ in May of 2022.

Twitter's glitching….y'all might not be able to see this….



*looks around*



I've heard a lot of stuff to make me believe #Kenobi is dropping… pic.twitter.com/I9k4vhyIcW — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) October 4, 2021

The series has already completed its filming so a May release date would be on schedule and realistic not to mention that it would line up with an extremely important day for Star Wars fans, May Fourth.

In fact, next year the day lands on a Wednesday which is the day that Disney+ typically airs episodes of their new big original series. Those eager for official news of Kenobi will have to hang tight as nothing has been revealed by Disney or LucasFilm regarding its release and these rumors have not been confirmed.

2022 is going to have a whole lot of Star Wars kicking things off in December 2021 with the debut of The Book of Boba Fett that carries over into 2022 for its six-episode run.