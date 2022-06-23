‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star thanks Deborah Chow for fulfilling his dream

O’Shea Jackson Jr. thanks Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow for allowing him to fulfill a childhood dream. Jackson Jr. plays Roken on the Disney Plus series, an engineer and smuggler who helps Jedis and Force-sensitive people reach safety using The Path, and he’s also rapper Ice Cube’s son.

In a tweet, Jackson Jr. addressed Chow and wrote that she’d always have a place in his heart. He didn’t even think it was possible to play a character such as Roken in the Star Wars universe and she helped make it happen. He called Roken an irreplaceable part of the story and ended it by telling Chow that he loved her.

Thank you Deborah Chow. You’ll always have a place in my heart for what you’ve done for me. You’ve allowed me fulfill a childhood dream on a scale I wasn’t even dreaming of. With a character that is an irreplaceable piece in the story I’ve loved my whole life. I love you. #MTFBWY — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) June 23, 2022

This isn’t the first time Jackson Jr. has expressed his appreciation for the huge role. Back in the beginning of June, he posted the image of his first Hollywood job credit as a production assistant next to an image of his name from the Obi-Wan Kenobi credits and wrote, “How it started/ How it’s going. God is Great,” to show just how far he’s come.

In the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale, Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) has escaped aboard a transport with a large group of terrified people trying to escape with their lives. Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and the Empire are giving chase and it doesn’t look like they’ll make it out alive against the colossal power of the Star Destroyer.

Roken and Obi-Wan have a confrontation where the former tries to convince the former Jedi to stay, but in true hero fashion, Obi-Wan is committed to taking a ship to draw Vader away. Jackson Jr.’s character has shown to be loyal, highly skilled, and tries to do what’s right for everybody.

Chow isn’t the only person involved with Obi-Wan Kenobi that’s received praise. Christensen praised his onscreen daughter for her magnificent role as young Princess Leia. Fans have also reveled in the return of Christensen in the Star Wars universe and pushing for a Darth Vader spinoff.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available on Disney Plus.