Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Reveal Famous Star Wars Location

Filming on hotly anticipated Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi may have already started with a stacked cast on board, but the crew are still hard at work building sets for when the action moves outdoors. A lot of the show is being filmed on the same Stagecraft volume used for The Mandalorian, but there are going to be plenty of old fashioned and tangible exterior locations as well.

Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang and Indira Varma are all set to make their debuts in a galaxy far, far away, but we’ve also got a couple of veterans making their returns to the franchise for the first time since Revenge of the Sith. For instance, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are back as Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, and they’ll presumably be receiving a visit from Ewan McGregor’s title character.

In fact, new set photos have revealed a location that looks awfully like the structures typically found on the desert planet of Tatooine, indicating that Obi-Wan Kenobi is heading back to the Lars family moisture farm, as you can see below.

Looks like the Lars Homestead my be being built on this set. If it is the Lars Homestead then it’s safe to assume this set is for Obi Wan Kenobi. pic.twitter.com/vuPzkdUuHQ — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) April 18, 2021

Ewan McGregor Swaps His Lightsaber For Guns In Obi-Wan Kenobi Training Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Visiting the residence where Luke spent the majority of his early life before they reacquaint themselves in A New Hope is sure to stir up some painful memories for Obi-Wan, who of course turned Anakin Skywalker extra crispy on Mustafar and separated his children for their own safety. The Jedi might just be dropping by to say hello, but the more likely scenario is that he’s been keeping an eye on the child from afar just in case Darth Vader figures out what happened to his kids, and that sort of family feud would certainly tie nicely into Lucasfilm’s promise of the rematch of the century between the two Star Wars icons.