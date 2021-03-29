Obi-Wan Kenobi Announces Full Cast, Includes Joel Edgerton And Kumail Nanjiani

Star Wars fans have been waiting years for more of Ewan McGregor in the saga, and now his grand return is right around the corner. Lucasfilm has finally confirmed that production on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the much-anticipated Disney Plus series that will bring back the beloved Jedi Master, is about to start this April and what’s more, the studio has revealed the full cast list for the show, though character details are still being kept under wraps.

McGregor is obviously in the lead as Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi, with the series checking in on him 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. As confirmed last December, Hayden Christensen is also (somehow) back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, while fans will be pleased to see that Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are likewise on board, presumably reprising their roles as Luke’s Uncle Lars and Aunt Beru from the prequel films.

The rest of the announced cast are newcomers to the franchise but are familiar faces to anyone who’s ever watched a movie or TV series. Namely, we have Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious), Simone Kessell (Reckoning) and Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman).

Deborah Chow is helming all 6 episodes of the event show, after previously directing a couple of outings of The Mandalorian for Lucasfilm. Joby Harold (Army of the Dead), meanwhile, serves as head writer and exec producer, alongside McGregor, Chow and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan. McGregor has also confirmed that filming will take place in the Los Angeles area, disproving apparent set photos that leaked earlier in the year that pointed to a UK shoot.

No specific release date has been given yet, but we can hopefully expect to see Obi-Wan Kenobi hit streaming sometime in 2022.