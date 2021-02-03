Ewan McGregor Confirms When Obi-Wan Kenobi Starts Shooting

It’s been a long, winding road back to the Star Wars universe for Ewan McGregor, but he’s finally about to start work on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney Plus series that fans can’t wait to see. After much delay, both pre and post-COVID, the show is finally about to film. You may have seen those set photos which seemed to confirm that production had already begun in the UK. However, McGregor is now disputing those and stating that filming is due to commence in LA this spring.

While speaking with fellow actor Eddie Izzard, McGregor encouraged fans to dismiss what they’ve heard so far and categorically confirmed that he’s set to don the Jedi Knight’s robes once again in the “late spring”.

“We start making it in the late spring and we’re gonna be shooting it here in L.A. and not — it’s so funny, every week, there’s a new report,” McGregor shared. “My dad was sending me links, saying, ‘I thought you were shooting it in L.A.’ because there’s another tabloid expose that we’re shooting it in some bizarre town somewhere. Then we’re meant to be making it in Boston and then we’re meant to be making it, no, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England. But we’re not. We’re shooting it in L.A.”

Obi-Wan Set Photos Reveal Massive Mystery City Under Construction 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Photos have shown that an alien city has been constructed in a quarry in England, with it widely reported that this was for Obi-Wan. Given McGregor’s comments, it’s unclear what actually is going on with that but it is clear that the actor has yet to begin work on the series himself and says he’ll be grounded in Los Angeles throughout the shoot. That fits with production on The Mandalorian, which is also based around the LA area and doesn’t involve any international filming.

Set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan will drop in on “Ben” Kenobi as he watches over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Somehow, Hayden Christensen will also be back as Luke’s father Anakin, despite him obviously being Darth Vader by this point. Fans are convinced that Liam Neeson will feature, too, as Qui-Gon Jinn, but that has yet to be confirmed. There’s also speculation that Darth Maul or Mace Windu could also turn up.

December’s The Book of Boba Fett is the next Star Wars show due on Disney Plus, with The Mandalorian season 3 following in spring 2022. With any luck, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also be dropping some time next year.