Liam Neeson Reportedly Returning For Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

At Disney’s Investor Day in December, the studio finally announced that another iconic character from the prequels would be back alongside Ewan McGregor in Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Surprisingly, though, it wasn’t the one we were all expecting. Yes, Hayden Christensen has been confirmed to return as Anakin Skywalker, despite fans being sure that Liam Neeson was due for a return as Qui-Gon Jinn.

Since then, however, Neeson has revealed that he would be up for donning the Jedi’s robes again for the project and this has renewed speculation that he could secretly be involved. Sure enough, Small Screen is now reporting that this is indeed the case, confirming We Got This Covered’s own scoop from last year, when we told you he was in talks to return. The outlet claims that the actor has already signed up to reprise Obi-Wan’s Master and their source even outlined the two ways in which Qui-Gonn could feasibly turn up, adding the following:

Honestly, I’m not 100 per cent certain on how they’ll bring the character back. It sounds like it’ll be in a flashback sequence, yet they could also be thinking of bringing him back as a Force ghost.”

Obi-Wan Set Photos Reveal Massive Mystery City Under Construction 1 of 3

Seeing as it’s an established part of the lore that Qui-Gonn studied how to come back as a Force ghost, and Revenge of the Sith set up that Obi-Wan was going to train himself, and perhaps reconnect with his old friend, while on Tatooine, it seems like a safe bet that Qui-Gonn will factor into the series. In fact, it’s so obvious that it’s weird that Lucasfilm went ahead and revealed the more shocking return, that of Christensen’s Anakin. It’s possible that he’ll be a major part of the show, then, while Neeson will just turn up for a guest spot.

In any case, set a decade after Episode III, Obi-Wan Kenobi is shooting now in the UK and is expected to land on streaming sometime next year. As always, watch this space for more.