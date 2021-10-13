Old Heroes Return In First Look Photos From Legends Of Tomorrow’s 100th Episode

Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW tonight for its seventh season premiere, and in just a couple of weeks, it’ll reach another milestone — its 100th episode ever. It was previously revealed that Wentworth Miller would be returning as Captain Cold for the very special installment, but now some new first-look images have confirmed that he won’t be the only familiar face in the ep. Far from it.

Entertainment Weekly unveiled these two pics which showcase Miller with the current line-up of the Waverider crew… And many more fan favorites besides. Yes, nearly every single Legend ever is set to appear in the 100th episode, bringing the OG team together with the latest recruits for the first time. Altogether, the returning stars are Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein/Firestorm), Franz Drameh (Jax/Firestorm), Falk Hentschel (Carter Hall/Hawkman), Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/the Atom), and Miller.

See the promo photos for yourself in the gallery below:

This is enough to blow our minds, as there are some characters in here we never thought we’d see again. Hawkman, for one, has hardly been mentioned since he exited in season 1, so it’ll be interesting to see that character is approached now, given the way Legends has become a lot wackier since his day. What’s more, it’s always great to have the likes of Darvill, Garber, and Routh back on board the Arrowverse.

Unfortunately, this isn’t quite the full set as there are four Legends outstanding from this all-star team-up – namely, Hawkgirl (Ciara Renee), Amaya/Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell), and John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Ryan will be getting a new role in season 7, though, so it’s still possible he may turn up somewhere in the episode.

Episode 7×03 will center on Amy Pemberton’s Gideon becoming human, which requires a reboot of her memory drive, thereby revealing unseen moments from previous seasons (yes, that’s how they’re bringing everyone back). Don’t miss Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode, as directed by Caity Lotz, when it airs on October 27th.