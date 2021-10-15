One Of Netflix’s Biggest Shows Has Returned For Season 3

One of Netflix‘s biggest ever TV series has returned for its third season today. Psychological thriller You became an instant smash when it debuted back in 2018. Originally, it actually aired on Lifetime and was only released by Netflix internationally, but its surprise global appeal ensured the streaming giant snapped up the exclusive rights for future seasons. Following season 2 dropping in 2019, season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Season 3 offers more from Joe Goldberg, Penn Badgley’s deceptively charming serial killer, but this time with a twist. Following on from him meeting his match in Love Quinn (Victoria Pendretti) in season 2, Joe is now living what looks to be a content life in the suburbs. Now married to Love, they even have a newborn son, Henry. But the vicious cycle continues when Joe becomes fixated on their next-door neighbor, Natalie (Michaela McManus).

Along with Badgley and Pedretti, Safron Burrows returns as Love’s grieving mother Dottie, who’s now bumped up to a regular role. Newcomers to the series include Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Dylan Arnold, and Travis Van Winkle. Like many TV productions over the past year, You season 3 suffered some serious interruptions due to COVID, beginning in February 2020 and not concluding until exactly a year later.

The good news is that season 3 is just as long as the previous two seasons, clocking in at 10 episodes.

What’s more, fans can rest assured that this isn’t going to be it for Joe, as Netflix has already confirmed a fourth season is on the way. In an unusual move, as they typically only announce renewals after the latest batch of episode have come out, the streamer revealed the good news earlier this week. No word yet on when we can expect season 4 to arrive, however.

Go watch You season 3 on Netflix now.