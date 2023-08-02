One of Netflix’s most loved animated originals is coming back for one last season this September

After five years following its initial release, Matt Groening‘s medieval-fantasy animated series Disenchantment will come to an end with its fifth and final season on Netflix, concluding the epic adventures of Bean and her friends in Dreamland and beyond.

A final teaser trailer for Disenchantment season 5 has been released, recapping the trials and tribulations Bean faced before she became Queen of Dreamland. The teaser also showcased scenes and potentially epic moments to come in the final season, including a showdown between Bean and her mother, Queen Dagmar.

Disenchantment was first released on Netflix on Aug. 17, 2018, and is Groening’s only show exclusively available on a streaming platform. The series has received an average critics score of 65 percent and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with the second season garnering the most praise on the platform.

For the uninitiated, Disenchantment is an adventure fantasy sitcom that twists the genre in every episode. A buck-toothed princess named Tiabeanie, or Bean for short, wants to have fun and ignore her royal duties for the life of partying and drinking. However, her antics with Elfo and Luci led to the Fall of Dreamland, the resurrection of her evil mother, multiple near death experiences, and her eventual accension to Queen of Dreamland.

Disenchantment will be Groening’s shortest series to date, behind Futurama that’s currently on its 11th season. The final season of Disenchantment is scheduled for release on Sept 1. Before the show’s conclusion arrives, the first four seasons are available for a re-watch or catch-up on Netflix.