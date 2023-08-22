One of Prime Video’s best originals is coming back for a third run this October

One of Amazon Prime‘s highest rated and most popular shows, Upload, is coming back this year for a third season. The sci-fi comedy show currently sits at a healthy 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and also boasts an 82 percent audience score.

Amazon announced the news today along with a number of first look images. The latest season of the show will run for eight episodes, with two premiering every week.

If you’re unfamiliar, the show comes from Greg Daniels (Parks and Rec, The Office), and it’s about a really advanced future with everything from 3D food printers to self-driving cars. Oh, and when you die you get uploaded (hence the title) into a “virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.”

The show stars Robbie Amell (Nathan), Andy Allo (Nora), Kevin Bigley (Luke), Allegra Edwards (Ingrid), Zainab Johnson (Aleesha) and Owen Daniels (A.I. Guy). Season three of the show picks up right where season two left off, per Amazon:

“In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.”

In an interview about his character with Collider, Amell revealed that Nathan was “probably the most of myself that I bring to any project I’ve shot.” He said even from just reading the first pilot he knew that his character “had the same mannerisms, same sense of humor, same speech and cadence.”

In Fact, Amell said he felt like Daniels wrote the character just for him, even though he knows he didn’t.

“It just felt very, very at home for me. I loved shooting the first season so much, I only grew more into that,” he said.

The third season of Upload premieres on Oct. 20 on Prime Video.