One Of Star Wars: Visions’ Coolest Scenes Has Upset Fans

Star Wars: Visions was awesome. The philosophy behind the Disney Plus animated anthology seems to have been to give Star Wars to some of the greatest anime studios in the world and tell them to go nuts with it.

The results range from goofy comedy to high-octane action, with a whole bunch of weird stuff along the way. None of these shorts has been confirmed to be canon but like Marvel’s What If..?, it’s fun to see stories that don’t have to worry about slotting into a wider saga.

The best may have been The Duel, directed by Takanobu Mizuno, written by Takashi Okazaki, and animated by Kamikaze Douga. This heavily Kurosawa-inspired story shows a ‘Ronin’ saber-wielder saving a village from Imperial remnants, led by a Dark Jedi/Sith warrior wielding an unusual weapon.

This has been described as a ‘lightsaber parasol’, although it appears to actually be a beam-splitter with a traditional blade as the base. Here it is in action:

Star Wars: Visions pic.twitter.com/fvUkNcqvLK — Star Wars Shots 📸 (@StarWarsShots_) September 22, 2021

Pretty rad, huh? Many fans on Twitter have taken issue with it, however.

I despise watching my favorite franchise just slip deeper under the waves of mediocrity.



What made lightsabers "cool" was the actions of the wielder. A Jedi moving fast enough to block a weapon attack is a classic sword split arrow trope.



You've turned them into a crutch. — Richard W. Byers (@RichardWByers) September 23, 2021

So we either watch Disney destroy Star Wars or see it turned into anime trash. I think I'm just done completely at this point. — Joshua Adkison (@PraetorObsidian) September 23, 2021

What next, a lightsaber yard rake, a lightsaber chainsaw, a lightsaber canoe paddle, a lightsaber leaf blower? Might as well. — Wulfrand (@Randwulf75) September 23, 2021

So we’ve hit a new low. And I thought rock bottom was helicopter lightsabers. Turns out it’s umbrella helicopter lightsabers — Beach Head B82 (@GungHoB82) September 23, 2021

This is how dumb Star Wars has gotten. Disturbingly, the people who cheer for it, are even dumber. A bad sign for the future. — Stig (@KenobiStig) September 23, 2021

But for every hater, there’s someone telling them to lighten up and pull the saber out of their ass:

People complaining because a weapon on an anime short about a series about space samurais with laser swords and magic isn't realistic pic.twitter.com/xCWgk6fc9n — Kukuruyo 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@kukuruyo) September 23, 2021

Star wars fans when they do new cool things with light sabers instead of having the same exact glowing sword fights theyve had for like fifty years now pic.twitter.com/gHnwnBONAV — #1 jojo dad (@frederickfan69) September 26, 2021

The only people getting legitimately angry about this are the people who want star wars to operate only on a serious adult level, which is dumb. — Jacob’s Quest (@JacobsQuest) September 26, 2021

Star Wars fans get somethingthing that actually looks good for once and they whine about how it's unrealistic in a world of goofy ass space ships, cartoon villains that fire electric from their hands and Jar Jar Binks. — who? (@A_Cod_Fish) September 24, 2021

Starwars fans bitching about this just solidified my opinion on them as a bunch of losers pic.twitter.com/7emIYy7u4w — GoslingPoster 2: K's Uprising (@2Goslingposter) September 24, 2021

Anyway, a lightsaber umbrella is far from the strangest saber in Star Wars, with most of the craziest ones debuting long before Disney bought the franchise. One of the most notorious is Irek Ismaren, who had eight(!) lightsabers surgically implanted into his body and looked a bit like a neon hedgehog. There’s also been light-whips, light-tonfas, light-pikes, and lightsaber rifles (that fire beams of lightsaber energy). Against all that, this kickass parasol begins to look kinda practical.

Star Wars: Visions is currently available on Disney Plus and I’d advise checking it out. There’s such a wide variety of styles that there’s bound to be something that’ll appeal to you. If you particularly liked ‘The Duel’, it’s being expanded into a tie-in novel called Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel, which is out on Oct. 12.