‘One of the best seasons of TV ever’: A 2024 smash with a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes just broke an insane television record ⏤ and it’s not done yet

If somebody had said a year back that a non-Netflix Japanese historical fiction would be ruling the biggest television award show, people would have been skeptical. But here we are, thrilled to be proven wrong.

After the South Korean survival thriller Squid Game danced over nominations at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, it seemed as if no other non-English show could take its place anytime soon. For a refresher, Squid Game‘s first season earned 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including a groundbreaking nod for Outstanding Drama Series that made it the first non-English production to do so. But just two years later, another foreign language show is here to snatch all its glory.

If “Japanese historical fiction” had not yet given it away, the series in talk is Hulu’s thrilling historical drama Shōgun. Inspired and based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel, the series takes viewers to 17th-century feudal Japan and reintroduces it from the eyes of John Blackthorne, an English sailor who finds himself shipwrecked in the country and entangled in its political and cultural landscape.

7 months after its release, Shōgun remains on top of the critics’ and viewers’ favorites list

Photo via Hulu

Almost six years after FX’s initial announcement of plans to make a new adaptation of the 1975 novel, Shōgun finally wrapped up to become the iconic show it is and premiered on Feb. 27, 2024, on FX on Hulu and FX. The show immediately captivated viewers and critics, gaining widespread acclaim for its directing, writing, visuals, production values, and performances, and hit a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The first season of Shōgun spanned 10 episodes, with weekly releases, culminating in a jaw-dropping finale on April 23, 2024. From Feb. 26 to March 3, 2024, Shōgun became the most streamed show across all platforms—and held that top spot for its second week as well. The show’s gripping narrative and massive appeal made it an instant sensation, dominating the streaming charts week after week. However, seven months after its release, the show is back to dominate again.

Shōgun breaks records for the most Emmy wins for a single TV season—and the counting isn’t over yet!

Image via Hulu

Just when we thought Shōgun had cemented its legendary status, it has made history again. On Sept. 8, Sunday night, the series swept the Creative Arts Emmys, taking home a jaw-dropping 14 awards out of its 16 nominations. This means Shōgun has broken the record for the most Emmy wins for any single season of television.

The announcement delighted fan, with one rightfully acclaimed Shōgun as “one of the best seasons of TV ever.” Though the feat is big for all artists involved in the series, the winning trail does not stop here. The 76th Emmy Awards, slated for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, are poised to bring even more awards, with Shōgun expected to bag major awards like Best Drama and Best Actor for the brilliant Hiroyuki Sanada.

The winning streak shows no signs of slowing down, as the show continues to carve its name into television history. It has also already been renewed for a second and third season.

