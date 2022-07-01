One of the worst small screen superhero takes you’ll ever see brings backlash and mockery
Much like assholes, everybody has an opinion. And much like said appendage in the most unfortunate of circumstances, sometimes you can’t control what comes pouring out, with one of the most bonkers bad takes on the state of small screen superheroism currently being roasted into oblivion by the good folks of the online community.
As tends to be the case in a lot of trending topics, Warner Bros.’ handling of its superhero properties is being called into question, which is completely understandable when the studio has dropped the ball more than once. However, this angle in particular makes so little sense, that it’s inadvertently ended up kicking off a social media firestorm.
It’s hard to tell if this is trolling or not, because Jupiter’s Legacy (forgive the OP’s mangling of the show’s actual title) is one of the biggest episodic flops of all-time, with Netflix canning the $200 million series less than a month after it premiered, an embarrassing end to a project that was designed to act as the launchpad for a sprawling streaming universe.
On the other side of the coin, HBO Max’s Peacemaker is one of the most popular and talked-about episodic titles of the year that’s already been renewed for a second season, while Doom Patrol and Titans both have fresh batches of adventures in the oven.
There’s no arguing with the overwhelming success of The Boys and The Umbrella Academy, but the various replies have made it clear that this is a point of view that doesn’t hold a single drop of water when placed under scrutiny.