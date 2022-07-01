One of the worst small screen superhero takes you’ll ever see brings backlash and mockery

Much like assholes, everybody has an opinion. And much like said appendage in the most unfortunate of circumstances, sometimes you can’t control what comes pouring out, with one of the most bonkers bad takes on the state of small screen superheroism currently being roasted into oblivion by the good folks of the online community.

As tends to be the case in a lot of trending topics, Warner Bros.’ handling of its superhero properties is being called into question, which is completely understandable when the studio has dropped the ball more than once. However, this angle in particular makes so little sense, that it’s inadvertently ended up kicking off a social media firestorm.

The Boys – Succeeded

Umbrella Academy – Succeeded

Jupiter Galaxy – Succeeded



Peacemaker – Failed

Doom Patrol – Failed

Titans – Failed



WB doesn’t deserve to own these IP’s 😭😭 — Alexandre of SnyderVerse (@SnyderVerse18) June 30, 2022

My guy wtf are you talking about? It’s called Jupiter Legacy and it got cancelled after one season. Doom Patrol, Peacemaker, and Titans are all still getting another season, despite Titans being the only bad DC show on HBO Max. https://t.co/Bn2uAJbGiT — Bory B. Bobilicious (@Bababooey_Boo) June 30, 2022

Peacemaker and Doom Patrol both succeeded wtf are you talking about also Doom Patrol is getting another season https://t.co/RoCh2H7IQA — 𝑀𝒾𝓀𝑒𝓎 (@Mikey2211a) July 1, 2022

Like even if you disliked peacemaker to deny its success is wild. Foom patrol is one of the most belived shows right now and titans may suck but it consistently getting big viewerships — ☥Doctor Fate☥Michael.Black Adam10.21.2022,122 days (@DCsDoctorFate) July 1, 2022

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Correction



The Boys – Successful

Umbrella Academy – Successful

Jupiter's legacy – Failure and Cancelled.



Peacemaker – Successful got Renewed

Doom Patrol – Successful got renewed

Titans – Successful – got renewed



Do your research before spouting lies. https://t.co/a3AedjLROX — thomasthorburn (@tomthorburn12) June 30, 2022

Lemme fix that for you



The Boys – Succeeded

Umbrella Academy – Succeeded

Jupiter Galaxy – FAILED+CANCELLED



Peacemaker – Succeeded + Another season

Doom Patrol – Succeeded + Another season

Titans – Succeeded + Another season — D3vilcinema (@ManWithFear_) June 30, 2022

doom patrol and peacemaker failed??? LMAOOO both are having a new season and ur snyderverse is is still dead https://t.co/ptdSZVQbvo — jay 😅 (@idkpatrol) July 1, 2022

It’s hard to tell if this is trolling or not, because Jupiter’s Legacy (forgive the OP’s mangling of the show’s actual title) is one of the biggest episodic flops of all-time, with Netflix canning the $200 million series less than a month after it premiered, an embarrassing end to a project that was designed to act as the launchpad for a sprawling streaming universe.

On the other side of the coin, HBO Max’s Peacemaker is one of the most popular and talked-about episodic titles of the year that’s already been renewed for a second season, while Doom Patrol and Titans both have fresh batches of adventures in the oven.

There’s no arguing with the overwhelming success of The Boys and The Umbrella Academy, but the various replies have made it clear that this is a point of view that doesn’t hold a single drop of water when placed under scrutiny.