‘One Piece’ live-action star teases season 3 adapting one of the anime’s most iconic arcs

Netflix is going all in on One Piece, and that doesn’t just include the anime, but also its original live-action series. As we approach the debut of its second season, one cast member has already spilled the beans on season 3, and it looks like a massive one.

The live-action One Piece series from Netflix was released in 2023 and told a version of the iconic manga story from Eiichiro Oda. In this first season, we saw similar things to what happens at the start of the anime, and it introduced new viewers to the loveable cast of characters that includes Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji.

Now it’s time for the show to venture further into the canon and while season 2 might be teasing the addition of Chopper to the crew, Vincent Regan, who plays Admiral Garp in the show, let slip what’s on the horizon in season 3 during a recent Comic-Con appearance shared by Comicbook.com, and it’s got us extremely excited.

via Crunchyroll and Netflix

“I guess they’ll start filming season 3 pretty soon, and I think they are doing- I think it’s called the Alabasta story arc. I think it’s going to take two seasons. What I’ve seen of the designs, drawings, and when I was there there was some really fun stuff being shot there at the moment.”

Alabasta is one of the most popular arcs in One Piece to date. The epic story takes our heroes to the desert where they are forced to deal with the dangerous members of Baroque Works, a criminal organization with extremely powerful members.

From what Regan has said the battle in the desert won’t just run through the show’s third season, but it could also make its way into a fourth. It’s worth noting that to date neither season three nor four has even been announced by Netflix yet, but seeing them taking a chance after the success of the debut run isn’t really much of a surprise.

via Netflix

While we won’t see Alabasta in season 2, we already know several of the actors poised to play members of Baroque Works as they will be introduced during the next batch of episodes. These include the group’s terrifying leader Crocodile. What will be included in the next season of the show are several key locations and stories including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. So there really is a lot to get to before we reach the Alabasta desert, and we’ll totally be along for the ride.

It wasn’t just season three details that Regan let slip, the actor also revealed a release timeframe for season 2 which is expected to air sometime before Christmas in 2025. We’d expect this means late next year, so there might still be a while to wait before we finally get to see the new episodes. That’s a whole lot of months to sit idly by, but we sure hope the upcoming season will at least be worth the wait.

The good news is that there’s no shortage of One Piece content to binge through in the meantime. Whether you want to refresh your mind on what happened in season one of the live-action show or catch up on the latest in the anime, Netflix is the place to go.

