One year later, Marvel fans remain convinced Disney Plus has already sowed the seeds for the MCU’s Doctor Doom

We’ve still got two years to wait until Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot hits cinemas, but MCU detectives remain convinced that the greatest enemy of Reed Richards has been secretly hanging around the franchise for the past year. It just so happens that a Disney Plus series that premiered exactly 12 months ago at the time of writing may have visited the homeland of Doctor Doom himself. But although the studio has yet to follow up on this tease, folks remain convinced Victor von Doom’s nation is hiding in plain sight.

Yes, as those with long memories for Marvel release dates will know, the Disney Plus series in question is Moon Knight. In the premiere episode, Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant first learns of his alter ego Marc Spector when he awakens from a blackout in the middle of a Bavarian-style village. The location of the village in question is never specified on screen, which has led to endless speculation that it might actually be Latveria, the small Eastern European country ruled over by the sorcerer scientist supervillain.

Redditor u/FirstV1 spoke for everyone when they took to the r/MCUTheories sub to share “I can’t stop thinking about how Latveria may have been teased in [Moon Knight]…”

Considering that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier folded Madripoor — a location connected to X-Men comics — into the MCU, it’s really not that far-fetched that Moon Knight could’ve done the same for Latveria. Even if it wasn’t the intention of the showmakers, however, the beauty of the MCU is that sometimes fan theories can be so persuasive that they retroactively become canon. Just look at Peter Parker’s “cameo” in Iron Man 2.

Who knows, maybe Doom himself could show up in Moon Knight season two, if that ever materializes. All we can say for now is that Fantastic Four is scheduled for release on Feb. 14, 2025.