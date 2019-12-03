How To Order A Baby Yoda Frappuccino At Starbucks

The universe is officially obsessed with Baby Yoda. Ever since he made his debut in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, folks just can’t get enough of the adorable fuzzy green creature. Now, it seems the character will soon be appearing basically everywhere for years to come, including in a Starbucks near you.

While the beloved coffee chain hasn’t come up with an official Baby Yoda drink as of yet, Star Wars fans have figured out a way to order a frappuccino that resembles the breakout star. All you have to do is order the following to get in on the fun:

Ask for a matcha green tea frappuccino. Ask to add caramel drizzle to the cup. Top it off with whipped cream, caramel and caramel ribbon crunch crunchies.

And then you’ll be able to drink your very own Baby Yoda beverage!

The caramel drizzle should resemble the young alien’s signature cloak, while the actual liquid will look like his body. On top of being fun to look at and post about, the drink is actually really good as well.

If this creation still isn’t enough to satisfy your Baby Yoda craving, though, don’t worry. There’s plenty more of him where this comes from. Minecraft is already working to incorporate him into the game, while merchandise of the tiny Jedi Master is expected to fly off the shelves this holiday season.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+ for those who want to see what kicked off this widespread phenomenon, but before you do that, be sure to let us know what you think about this Baby Yoda drink. Are you going to try it? Or are you already sick of the obsession with the character? Sound off in the comments section below.