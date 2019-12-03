The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Is Coming To Minecraft

It was only a matter of time until someone thought of this one.

Ever since Baby Yoda made his grand debut in Disney’s The Mandalorian, the internet has gone into total meltdown, unable to handle the character’s unparalleled cuteness. Memes, fan art, social media: the little green guy has already infiltrated and conquered nearly every corner of pop culture, but the crusade isn’t about to end there, oh no. Talented modders, clearly keen to have their new favourite Star Wars character be retroactively added to every video game under the sun, have wasted no time in creating their own versions of Mando’s beloved companion.

We’ve already seen examples of such with the likes of Pokémon Sword and Shield and Star Wars Battlefront 2 being tweaked to accommodate their new guest and now, Minecraft is being added to that ever-growing list. What you’re about to see, therefore, isn’t a new content or DLC update being made directly by developer Mojang, but YouTuber Miles Playz. Check out some early footage of the critter in action below.

Rather than make the character playable, Miles’ mod will make Baby Yoda available as a companion follower and, as the trailer shows, will have access to a number of Force-themed tricks. One example demoed shows the 50-year-old child (how’s that for an oxymoron?) levitating a Creeper off the ground. Whether the ability will have any practical function during gameplay remains to be seen, but it’s a neat little touch, nonetheless.

Oh, and just in case you were worried – yes, he is able to guzzle soup like there’s no tomorrow by way of an idle animation. Unfortunately, Miles’ mod isn’t yet available for download in Minecraft, though does plan to make their creation available for download as a data pack in the near future.

Whether Disney will allow such a thing to exist is another matter entirely, however.