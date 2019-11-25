As two of the hottest properties right now, it stands to reason that a crossover between The Mandalorian and Pokémon Sword and Shield would be inevitable.

Disney’s spinoff Star Wars series has already been responsible for securing millions of early subscribers to its Disney+ service, while the latter – let’s just say it’s been selling like hotcakes. Now, we know what you’re thinking – ‘besides absurd popularity, what qualities do the two share?’ You won’t find Jedi, Bounty Hunters or even Sith Lords running around the region of Galar anytime soon, of course, but one fan thinks that a particular character from The Mandalorian is a perfect fit for Sword and Shield.

Check out the (admittedly basic) Photoshopped image below, courtesy of Twitter user Daniel Kennedy:

Pokémon Fan Makes Baby Yoda Pokédex Entry For Sword And Shield 1 of 2

The idea of having a Force-sensitive creature tucked away inside a Poké Ball is a strange mental image, to say the least, but it gets even weirder. The Pokédex entry seen alongside Kennedy’s edit is, in actual fact, an unaltered description found in the Switch exclusives for Generation V Pokémon Elgym. For fans of both series, we’re sure the obvious similarities between Elgym’s origins and those that are currently known of the mysterious ‘Baby Yoda’ aren’t lost on anyone.

Sadly, those hoping for the chance to actually use the little green guy in Pokémon battle will have to go wanting, as the doctored image above isn’t accompanied by an actual mod. Then again, with some individuals already managing to reintroduce those ‘Mons culled with Sword and Shield‘s controversial Dexit, it’s not outside the realms of possibility that one modder would decide to take on such a project. Fingers crossed, eh?

Pokémon Sword and Shield are out now for Nintendo Switch. New episodes of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, every week exclusively on Disney+.