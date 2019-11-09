All The Original Content Coming To Disney Plus In The Next 2 Weeks

We’re just a few days away from seeing the US and Canada launch of Disney Plus, and as well as offering subscribers access to much of the Mouse House’s decades-spanning catalog, the platform has a fair bit of original content ready to go live in the next few weeks.

Perhaps the most hyped up project coming out this month is The Mandalorian. The first episode of the Star Wars spin-off show (titled “Chapter One”) is scheduled for release on November 12th to coincide with the launch.

Moreover, the live-action Lady and the Tramp remake will be made available on the same day, along with the holiday comedy Noelle and the first episode of the Toy Story spin-off series Forky Asks a Question (titled “What is Money?”). And speaking of Pixar, Disney Plus will also be home to their short film series SparkShorts, which kicks off with the release of “Purl,” “Smash and Grab,” “Float” and “Kitbull” on the 12th.

On the non-fiction side, meanwhile, launch day will see the release of the first episodes of Encore!, Marvel’s Hero Project, The Imagineering Story and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Since new Disney Plus content is scheduled to come out every Friday, subscribers will only have to wait until November 15th to catch the next episodes of The Mandalorian, Forky Asks a Question, Encore!, Marvel’s Hero Project, The Imagineering Story and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. What’s more, the second episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is also scheduled for release on the same day. Lastly, on November 22nd, the next episodes of all the same shows are scheduled to go live.

So, that’s the Disney Plus timeline for the next couple of weeks, and it all begins with the platform’s launch on November 12th.