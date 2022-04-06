‘Orphan Black’ spinoff series officially moving forward at AMC

The Orphan Black clone drama launched Tatiana Maslany to fame during its run from 2013-17, and now AMC has revealed it is going to put out a new series in the same world on AMC Plus and its networks sometime next year.

Today Deadline Hollywood reported more about the project. It will be called Orphan Black: Echoes, is set in the near-future, and takes a dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It will center around a group of women, is planned to have 10 initial episodes and Orphan Black veterans John Fawcett, David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg are returning in executive producer capacities. Fortier and Schneeberg are excited to return and spoke of how fans of the franchise have made what they have done with it so far such an interesting experience.

“We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride. Once again, we welcome the cline club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in.”

For AMC representative Dan McDermott, the feeling about the project and its future potential is mutual.

“Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany. We can’t wait to dive back in with our partners and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the #CloneClub.”

Orphan Black can be streamed on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.