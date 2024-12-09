Our favorite foodie show has the most Golden Globes TV noms, but chef Carmy will have to battle another dreamy star to win

The Bear is the definition of an awards darling. It’s got guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis (enough said), talented cast members who flawlessly play their complex characters, and is an impressive production. So it’s no wonder the Hulu/FX series has been nominated for 5 2025 Golden Globes, the most of any TV series.

Even though The Bear might not be a comedy in some people’s eyes, my all-time favorite series is nominated for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy. It might seem like an automatic victory, but The Bear‘s hopes for a five-star review might be dashed by another hit show starring yet another heartthrob.

Yup, The Bear and Netflix‘s Nobody Wants This are going up against each other. The other noms include Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, and The Gentlemen. These are all solid and well-deserving shows, but I want to talk about how TV fans have been totally blessed by two hilarious and clever shows starring the overwhelmingly handsome Jeremy Allen White and Adam Brody. How are Golden Globes voters supposed to choose? Wouldn’t they just get distracted by Carmy and Noah?

Photo via FX/Hulu

Is this a fair fight? The Bear is three seasons in and already has more than a handful of awards. The show won 11 2024 Emmys and, so far, has won 4 Golden Globes out of 12 nominations. In 2024, it took home the Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy award, so it looks like this is Carmy’s race to win. But in my heart of hearts, Nobody Wants This deserves this statute. Thanks to the absolute avalanche of content these days, it takes a lot to stand out in a sea of streaming series.

Sure, a lot of people tuned in for Brody and his fantastic beard, and that was a reason to keep watching. But Nobody Wants This is a sweet but not sappy love story that also touches on vulnerability, religion, family, and big career choices. If only every show could give you Seth Cohen and intelligent, snappy dialogue.

I wouldn’t give The Bear season 3 a Michelin star because, unlike the previous two seasons, there was not enough plot in each episode. But the show’s continued award show recognition begs the question of whether a new, creative idea should beat a fan favorite. Many would argue that award shows become boring examples of fan service and Hollywood clout when the same TV shows or movies win each year.

Maybe this can be the first year that two shows are given an award? Okay, that might be wishful thinking, like hoping that Carmy can finally apologize to Claire (Molly Gordon) and stop being so stubborn. On that note, Nobody Wants This should win because Noah knows how to talk about his feelings and that makes him particularly attractive. Still, it’s hard not to want everyone involved with both productions to be rewarded for their artistry and hard work.

Whether or not they binge-watched Nobody Wants This (and I hope they did), The Bear fans are excited about the Golden Globes nominations. One X user said this news made a Monday morning much better.

The 82nd Golden Globes will air Sunday Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. E.T. I’ll be tuning in and crossing my fingers that either White or Brody takes home the award. At least fans can bask in the comfort of knowing that no matter what happens, both The Bear and Nobody Wants This will be back for another season.

