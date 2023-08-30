‘Our Flag Means Death’ season 2 teaser trailer points to a fan-favorite gay romance setting sail once more

Our Flag Means Death fans can rejoice! After a particularly long journey, the first teaser trailer for season two has finally been unveiled, and with it, a glimpse at all the exciting stuff awaiting us at sea. You can check out the teaser above, which Max so graciously decided to release after a few days of unsubtle hints.

Having tied up the loose ends he left at home, Rhys Darby’s Stede Bonnet will be embarking on a brand new voyage, this time as a proper pirate. Whether or not he’ll be able to earn Blackbeard’s (Taika Waititi) forgiveness and win back his heart remains to be seen, but hopes are incredibly high. This is a rom-com, after all, and anything short of a happy ending would feel disappointing.

Joining the Our Flag Means Death cast for season two are Minnie Driver as the famous Irish pirate Anne Bonny and Ruibo Qian as a merchant named Susan. Anapela Polataivao and Madeleine Sami will also be part of the upcoming episodes, but for now, there’s no word about what their characters will be.

Image via Max

Don’t worry, though, the faces we’ve gotten used to seeing aboard the Revenge will be making comebacks as well. In addition to Waititi and Darby in the romantic lead roles, confirmed returns from season one include Vico Ortiz as Jim, Joel Fry as Frenchie, Con O’Neill as Izzy, Samba Schutte as Roach, Samson Kayo as Oluwande, Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie, Matthew Maher as Black Pete, Ewen Bremner as Buttons, and Kristian Nairn as Wee John.

Season one set the bar high for upcoming episodes, which means that David Jenkins and his creative team have a lot of expectations to live up to. Judging by what we already know about season two, however, that should be a piece of cake.

Our Flag Means Death season two will premiere on Max on Oct. 5.