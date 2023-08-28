It won’t be too long now until Our Flag Means Death season two hits our screens, and with each day that goes by, the fandom’s excitement increases. After getting confirmation that the beloved pirate rom-com will be returning this fall, viewers have been desperately trying to figure out when exactly Max will drop the new season’s trailer, and if recent social media activity is anything to go by, it may be pretty soon.

Naturally, with every hour that passes we inch ever closer to the much-anticipated trailer release, but after waiting months for relevant information regarding the upcoming episodes, that’s simply not enough intel for fans. With Max now reminded that the show exists and actively promoting it, viewers decided to switch their pirate hats for detective ones to look for patterns in the platform’s trailer releases. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

A particular clip posted to Max’s various social media apps that highlights season one’s finale is raising eyebrows. It’s almost as if the streaming platform wants to remind everyone of where we left off before giving us a taste of what comes next. None of us need reminding, of course, with the heartbreaking yet hopeful finale permanently burned into our brains, but it does give us some food for thought. According to fans, the fact that the clip was posted on a Sunday may be a sign that the trailer will drop sometime this week.

WAIT SORRY

showing us the last moments of season 1 can only mean they're gonna give us the trailer… and I'm just gonna call it: TOMORROW

🤡👍 https://t.co/rnutcgamJR — Mel (@Melethonomia) August 27, 2023

I just want to point out —



It's Sunday.

This was posted at Noon on the dot.

This is was a scheduled tweet.



It's. Fucking. HAPPENING https://t.co/ftKGowuVOa — Buttons (Ashley)🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️NYCC!!! (@Seven_Sugars) August 27, 2023

Now I went through @StreamOnMax and @HBOMax (pre May 31 changeover) tweets. Here's all of the Official Teasers and Trailers. 43% posted Thursdays, 26% Wednesdays, 14% Mondays, 12% Tuesdays. Typically posted between 10AM – 3PM ET. Most likely post time – Thursday around Noon ET. https://t.co/4Xo3Li7F6G pic.twitter.com/DGHBmiLala — Buttons (Ashley)🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️NYCC!!! (@Seven_Sugars) August 28, 2023

on god we are getting a ofmd trailer this week yall it’s really real now no more clowning pic.twitter.com/xQybh5ZcCU — el 🌊🪽🥂 aziracrow’s real estate agent (@seabirdstede) August 27, 2023

It’s been a long, long wait for Our Flag Means Death enthusiasts, who have had to fight tooth and nail to promote the show and escape cancellation. Their efforts clearly paid off, and now, they deserve to reap the fruits of this labor sooner rather than later. Let’s just hope Max is in agreement.