‘It’s happening’: ‘Our Flag Means Death’ EP jumps the gun and announces season 2 release window before Max

Season two of Our Flag Means Death has been in the thoughts and prayers of fans since it wrapped filming back in December. With little to no acknowledgment of the show from Max in the past several months, hope to see new episodes hit the screen in 2023 would sometimes waver. Well, not anymore.

David Jenkins, creator, writer, and executive producer of the show, has had enough of this. In the latest episode of the podcast Hills I’d Die On with Taylor Cox, Jenkins gave a huge update on season two, finally putting to rest the concerns of fans. According to him, the new season is as good as done:

“It’s in the can, all of that stuff, so, you know. Now it just got down to like visual effects and things, and they’re so good that they basically do that themselves.”

Photo via Max

This information is exactly the assurance we all needed, but Jenkins had even more to offer. When questioned about whether or not we can expect the new season this year, the showrunner went even further:

“Yeah, it’s happening. October.”

This reveal came before Max made any type of announcement about the new season, and the information is yet to be confirmed by the streaming service. It’s not a totally surprising turn of events, however, as the Max has been accused of sidelining Our Flag before, among other (just as negative) things.

At least, we can always count on Jenkins to give us what we need, exactly when we need it. It won’t be long now until we see Stede Bonnet and his ragtag pirate crew back on our screens, and I, for one, can’t wait.