HBO Max accused of queerphobia for trumping ‘Harry Potter’ remake over a LGBTQ+ favorite
Streaming services often make questionable decisions, and right now, HBO is being put through the wringer for one of them. Despite the constant controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling, the network has announced a Harry Potter TV series, which is left Our Flag Means Death fans rightfully upset.
Since its debut in March 2022, David Jenkins’ pirate rom-com has gathered immense attention from the LGBTQ+ community for its positive representation. While HBO Max’s efforts to promote the show left much to be desired, Our Flag‘s popularity grew thanks to word-of-mouth marketing, which led to it becoming the platform’s most in-demand series. However, not even that seems enough for HBO.
Despite season two having wrapped filming in December, no further information has been given to fans of the show, who have been begging for a trailer, a premiere date, or even a simple update on the new season for the last few months. Now, with Max committed to producing seven seasons of a reboot no one asked for, Our Flag enthusiasts can’t help but call out the alleged queerphobic behavior.
Some fans also consider that Our Flag feels like the token gay show HBO Max keeps around for when it’s convenient — i.e. when Pride Month comes along. This thought originates from the fact that last year, the platform waited for June 1 to announce the series had been renewed for a second season. A few fans go as far as to fear they will have to wait for June again for more news, and that the show will be scrapped entirely.
It’s too early to tell if the backlash will lead anywhere, but one thing is for sure: Our Flag fans have their eyes on HBO and they’re not pulling any punches.