HBO Max accused of queerphobia for trumping ‘Harry Potter’ remake over a LGBTQ+ favorite

Streaming services often make questionable decisions, and right now, HBO is being put through the wringer for one of them. Despite the constant controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling, the network has announced a Harry Potter TV series, which is left Our Flag Means Death fans rightfully upset.

Since its debut in March 2022, David Jenkins’ pirate rom-com has gathered immense attention from the LGBTQ+ community for its positive representation. While HBO Max’s efforts to promote the show left much to be desired, Our Flag‘s popularity grew thanks to word-of-mouth marketing, which led to it becoming the platform’s most in-demand series. However, not even that seems enough for HBO.

Despite season two having wrapped filming in December, no further information has been given to fans of the show, who have been begging for a trailer, a premiere date, or even a simple update on the new season for the last few months. Now, with Max committed to producing seven seasons of a reboot no one asked for, Our Flag enthusiasts can’t help but call out the alleged queerphobic behavior.

@HBOMaxHelp Why is a Harry Potter series helmed by an anti-trans bigot being showcased on your network while one of your top streaming shows last year, Our Flag Means Death, received ZERO mention. Is this show still premiering this year? — Sarah 🐀🌪 (@kotngotn) April 13, 2023

@HBOMaxHelp

why would you let jkr (a known transphobe) executive produce a show, and simultaneously not advertise for Our Flag Means Death (an lgbt+ show)?



the combination really hurts. — Sam Jones 🦄🗣️🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@SwashBuckTief) April 13, 2023

ok so HBOmax is ignoring our flag means death and producing SEVEN seasons of a series made by a fucking transphobic piece of shit?? — edward (but gayer) (@lyingaybastard) April 4, 2023

I’m too mad to discuss this intelligently rn so here’s a meme instead. @hbomax 0/10, would unsubscribe if not for #OurFlagMeansDeath pic.twitter.com/tpjkaSGJvC — Finn🌪⚔️ smau in📌 (@actofgrace23) April 12, 2023

Throwing money to an HP reboot that no one fucking wants with its terf creator as an executive producer while refusing to give the Our Flag Means Death (a show with fantastic queer rep!) even the tiniest droplet of love. I see you, hbomax, and all I can say is screw you. — Ash (@silentavenger21) April 13, 2023

Some fans also consider that Our Flag feels like the token gay show HBO Max keeps around for when it’s convenient — i.e. when Pride Month comes along. This thought originates from the fact that last year, the platform waited for June 1 to announce the series had been renewed for a second season. A few fans go as far as to fear they will have to wait for June again for more news, and that the show will be scrapped entirely.

How much do you want to bet that "MAX" is going to schedule Our Flag Means Death season 2 for June (pride month) and then cancel it in July? — James Somerton (@je_somerton) April 13, 2023

Our Flag Means Death deserves better than to be treated like a Pride Month thingie.



Queer people deserve better than to be only acknowledged during Pride Month#OurFlagMeansDeath — Gau (@Gaudi1988) April 13, 2023

It’s too early to tell if the backlash will lead anywhere, but one thing is for sure: Our Flag fans have their eyes on HBO and they’re not pulling any punches.