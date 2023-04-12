The desire for Harry Potter’s new series to flop is coming in hotter than Hogwarts acceptance letters

There’s a lot of news out of the Warner Bros. Discovery camp, including a platform rebrand called Max and the announcement of a number of new shows and some pricing tiers. The “new” service will also be home to everything Harry Potter related, including a new series that people really want to fail.

The new show will have a whole new cast different from the films, and each season of the show will cover one book. Warner Bros. Discovery called the show a “decade-long series,” whatever that means. Warner Bros. also released a teaser trailer that gives us absolutely no information whatsoever.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Let’s see what people are saying. Spoiler alert – a lot of people are unhappy that creator J.K. Rowling will be an executive producer.

the terf wants more money and to erase daniel radcliffe's harry potter but she won't be able. i hope this shit flops HARD.



fuck you HBO max

and anyone who supports this is siding with transphobes. idc fuck you too https://t.co/tPrCdXPqR5 — jack 🩸 (@asavagegarden) April 12, 2023

Is this a glimpse of the future?

https://twitter.com/ComicLoverMari/status/1646217641298624515?s=20

There are definitely some questionable themes in the book that are more urgent now than they were in the ’90s, when the books came out.

kids in 2030 watching Harry Potter inherit a slave from his godfather pic.twitter.com/VGbM4uAm6e — Keifer (@DannyVegito) April 12, 2023

Here’s some love for the OGs.

we don't need harry potter reboot



they're the golden trio ✨ pic.twitter.com/lIdc9EKriT — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) April 12, 2023

So angry!

A Harry Potter reboot is NOT needed pic.twitter.com/RwWs7PZQiC — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 12, 2023

“Decade-long show” is a little hopeful. Amazon wanted that too with that new Lord of the Rings show and that thing did fine, but wasn’t the huge cultural hit Amazon wanted to be.

“10 years of Harry Potter on HBO” is a threat tbqh — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) April 12, 2023

Same sentiment.

1. uh… no thanks

2. "decade-long adaptation" sounds like a threat at this point https://t.co/SJ9kQUSjnK — Maddy Myers 🏳️‍🌈 (@MIDImyers) April 12, 2023

Someone get some cheese for this whine.

once again i’m begging you all: don’t stream this. don’t give any more time, attention, or money to anything harry potter related. jkr has been reported to be profiting off of this. it’s all a money grab for fear of losing relevance. she’s a shit human being. don’t support shit. https://t.co/3zqCMEWSZK — lily (@lavfeysun) April 12, 2023

Here’s a very intelligent take. Forget the fact that the original cast are all adults now. Don’t support sh*t!

They’re remaking Harry Potter again either because they’re not creative enough to come up with new ideas that’ll sell and/or because Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson all spoke out against JK Rowling’s transphobia and she doesn’t want them associated as the leads. https://t.co/720iApnKjq — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) April 12, 2023

OK. Calling her J. KKK. Rowling is pretty funny. Now she’s racist? When did this happen?

Harry Potter doesn’t need a damn reboot! Stop giving J. KKK. R*wling a platform! She’s openly transphobic like are you kidding me?!? White privilege at its finest — 💫 (@heyjaeee) April 12, 2023

Listen this is social media. Everyone gets a voice.

not to be annoying but if y'all mention fucking harry potter in 2023 as part of your max promotion launch and not our flag means death, the show with exclusively queer main characters one of whom is trans and nonbinary, i will very much call that transphobia https://t.co/wLYm34C4Ps — duke/அனிருத் 🫀 (@dvkerose) April 12, 2023

Of course, none of this seems to have the momentum to stop this show from happening. Everyone went crazy over Hogwarts Legacy and all the uproar did was make the game more popular.

We’ll keep you posted.