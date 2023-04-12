The desire for Harry Potter’s new series to flop is coming in hotter than Hogwarts acceptance letters
There’s a lot of news out of the Warner Bros. Discovery camp, including a platform rebrand called Max and the announcement of a number of new shows and some pricing tiers. The “new” service will also be home to everything Harry Potter related, including a new series that people really want to fail.
The new show will have a whole new cast different from the films, and each season of the show will cover one book. Warner Bros. Discovery called the show a “decade-long series,” whatever that means. Warner Bros. also released a teaser trailer that gives us absolutely no information whatsoever.
Let’s see what people are saying. Spoiler alert – a lot of people are unhappy that creator J.K. Rowling will be an executive producer.
There are definitely some questionable themes in the book that are more urgent now than they were in the ’90s, when the books came out.
“Decade-long show” is a little hopeful. Amazon wanted that too with that new Lord of the Rings show and that thing did fine, but wasn’t the huge cultural hit Amazon wanted to be.
Here’s a very intelligent take. Forget the fact that the original cast are all adults now. Don’t support sh*t!
OK. Calling her J. KKK. Rowling is pretty funny. Now she’s racist? When did this happen?
Of course, none of this seems to have the momentum to stop this show from happening. Everyone went crazy over Hogwarts Legacy and all the uproar did was make the game more popular.
