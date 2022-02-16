Pirates have always been a popular topic, with tales of buccaneers dominating the big and small screen. And now, a new trailer gives us a fresh look at Our Flag Means Death, an upcoming HBO Max comedy that puts a new twist on a classic pirate story.

Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the life of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy man who gives up his fancy lifestyle to become a pirate. In the show, Stede is played by Rhys Darby, likely most known to TV fans for his work on Flight of the Conchords or his role in the Jumanji reboots.

The trailer opens with Darby decked out in finery, explaining the show’s premise. “Blackbeard, Captain Kid, the Gentleman Pirate. But the last one is the scariest of them all, as rather than killing with weapons, he kills with kindness!” Explains Bonnet, while another pirate incredulously doubts the idea of a gentleman pirate.

After this, viewers are shown several shots of Bonnet trying and failing to act like a pirate. This includes him getting into fights and trying to push his ship back into the sea after it runs aground.

Viewers are then treated to one of the most anticipated parts of the series: a glimpse of legendary filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi as Blackbeard. After introducing himself to several people on a ship, we see Blackbeard explaining that he plans to “go up there and cause some havoc,” while Bonnet excitedly takes notes.

The rest of the trailer shows how different Blackbeard and Bonnet are, with Bonnet’s high-society ways clashing with Blackbeard’s more violent impulses. The trailer sums itself up perfectly with a quote from Darby, “we’re swashbuckling, we’re looting, let’s have some fun with it.”

Our Flag Means Death also features several other big names in key roles, including Rory Kinnear, Kristian Nairn, and Trainspotting star Ewen Bremner.

The series arrives exclusively on HBO Max on March 3rd, 2022.