‘Outer Banks’ season 3 posters tease more sun-soaked drama than ever for the Pogues

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two seasons of Outer Banks.

The journey for our favorite Outer Banks characters looks more dramatic than ever now that the hit series has released a batch of fresh character posters ahead of the season three premiere. That’s right, Netflix once again belongs to the Pogues, but it isn’t going to be all sunshine and warm vibes on Kildare Island.

Even if season three begins with the Pogues living their best lives on their own tropical island, things won’t stay that way for long. John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope, Kiara, and Cleo will soon be hampered by high stakes and even higher emotions as a tumultuous and emotionally-charged storyline rears its dramatic head. With life-affirming and altering treasure on the line, familial ties being broken and mended, and new romances on the horizon, fans should prepare to be swept away to Poguelandia and beyond as they settle in for the next chapter of this sun-soaked saga.

The new character posters offer up quite somber emotions, a sense of longing, and a dramatic feeling of foreboding. When we say that we’re more excited (and nervous) than ever before, we mean it!

While the series can be seen as a dramatic retelling of thrilling treasure hunts from days past, there’s a lot more involved here. John B isn’t just looking for lost treasure; he’s trying to discover himself and the legacy his father has left for him. Sarah is grappling with an evil father and psycho brother while the rest of the Pogues ⏤ the “working class” semi-outcasts of the Outer Banks ⏤ seek to find some type of happily ever after, hopefully with a little help from a mountain of gold.

Outer Banks has already shared nearly nine minutes of season three’s debut episode on Netflix, and it’s enough to pique the interest of even non-watchers. If you’re tiptoeing around becoming the next Pogue (or Kook), this teaser will surely be enough to convince you.

If the official trailer, newly-released posters, and sneak peek at the first episode are any indication, season three is going to give the Pogues the absolute ride of their lives (as if they haven’t gone on one already). Not only is John B coming face-to-face with the father everyone told him was dead, but an entirely new treasure is coming into the picture, one that is both historical in nature and quite possibly larger than the $400 million Royal Merchant jackpot the Pogues have been chasing for the last two seasons. When We Got This Covered recently interviewed Chase Stokes’ body double Travis Garret Long, he gave us a hint at what season three entails, and if his words are anything to go by, season three is set to thrust us into some serious feels.

You can stream the first two seasons of Outer Banks on Netflix now, with the third set to debut Feb. 23. If that doesn’t seem like enough time on Kildare Island, don’t fret ⏤ the series has already renewed for a fourth season, a telling sign that season three is going to be the best chapter yet.