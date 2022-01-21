Ozark has officially returned for its heart-stopping fourth and final season, and as fans are quickly learning — with any great show comes the vast multitude of spoilers.

Many fans on Twitter have come under fire for blatantly spoiling the first seven episodes of Ozark season four, potentially ruining the direction and possible ending of the season as a whole. Moreover, the trending topic of “Ozark spoiler” is gaining plenty of traction due to the recent spark of spoiler debate. As a result, many Ozark fans are rightfully clapping back, as seen in this array of tweets below.

Ozark spoilers will get you blocked. Give us a second damn — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 21, 2022

You will be blocked immediately for #Ozark spoilers. — Jess 🅾️☕️💫🥂 (@Buckeyetxgrl2_0) January 21, 2022

I am pleading with everyone- don’t post Ozark Spoilers today or tomorrow, thanks 🙏🏾 — Louella ✨ (@Jade_Louella) January 21, 2022

Guys please no spoilers on Ozark — Lady Lothbrok 🛡 (@chabahlah) January 21, 2022

The captivating Netflix series follows the chaotic, money-laundering Byrde family as they adjust to a new life in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Now completely forced under the control of the vicious cartel, the overall threat to the family as a whole is now more dangerous than ever before. Jason Bateman — who just won a SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series — returns as Marty Byrde, along with his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), also returning. Fan favorites Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner will also be returning as Charlotte Byrde and Jonah Byrde, respectively.

All it takes is a simple Google search, and you can find an overabundance of spoilers for part one of Ozark’s final season. Like with many anticipated shows, it’s generally a good idea to avoid much of the internet until fans have finished their own individual watch of the action-packed season.

For now, we’ll keep it spoiler-free.