Netflix Users Are Demanding More Seasons Of Ozark

Early Tuesday morning, news broke that Ozark had been renewed for a fourth and final season. The key word being “final.” But it’s kind of two more seasons. Where each of the first three seasons were 10 episodes, the final one will be 14 episodes, broken up into two seven-episode runs. If you’ll recall, Breaking Bad did something similar.

Reaction to the news was mixed. Many are excited for another trip to Missouri with the Byrdes, but there were also a number of fans not happy about the show ending so soon, as evidenced below.

FINAL SEASON ?!?! @netflix you make us wait 2 years for season 3 just to FUCK US and end it all season 4 ?!?!?! @FBI @CIA SOMEBODY DO SOMETHING ?!?! https://t.co/OrrMJAWagB — #1 (@TheIanMMA) June 30, 2020

Final season? Come the fuck on https://t.co/VVeCjHttoN — Fadey (@_SlimFadey) June 30, 2020

Final season ???!? Bro y’all startin to really piss me off , HBO must have given Jason the bag anf y’all couldn’t match smh https://t.co/OB3V0HO91Q — Zack Sanchez (@ZSanchez15) June 30, 2020

Need 4 more seasons atleast pic.twitter.com/KQAM5RsXA0 — Prakhar Mishra (@Prakhar_mishra9) June 30, 2020

Ozark Ending with Season 4 split into two, seven episode parts 👀 Noooooooooooo, but I get it. One of my favorite shows. Reminds me so much of Breaking Bad, my all time favorite show. @netflix — Peter “Breathtaking” Sark (@petertheleader) June 30, 2020

So I discover #Ozark and one month later they announce they’re wrapping the series? I hate it here so much 😭 — Kemi Fakunle (@kisseskemi) June 30, 2020

The good on this Tuesday: #Ozark is coming back for a 4th season. The really, really bad this Tuesday: It will be the final season of #Ozark. I could watch Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and Laura Linney every day. — Troy Banning (@TroyBanning) June 30, 2020

Should’ve done 6 seasons. The show wasn’t even close to overstaying it’s welcome, it’s the best show on netflix. — Chase Smith🦇🦇 (@the_chase_smith) June 30, 2020

Why does all the good shows

Only go for 4 r 5 seasons???

Then the crap shows go on for 10+???

Ffs — ITS ME Z (@zasar909) June 30, 2020

Final season!! You could’ve pushed for more , 13 reasons why gets 4 seasons and ozark only 4 as well !! How’s that fair — Basem Youssef (@BasemYoussef8) June 30, 2020

Four doesn’t seem like a lot, but how many shows have overstayed their welcome? Lost, The Office and Game of Thrones are just a few examples and sometimes fans need to recognize that all good stories must come to an end and it’s better to do it while the creative juices are still flowing as opposed to dragging out storylines and undermining the legacy of the series. If showrunner Chris Mundy, star and sometimes director Jason Bateman, and the rest of the crew feel it’s time to end the show, then we should trust that they feel there’s nowhere left for the Byrdes to go.

Like many projects, Ozark started off a bit small but with a decent amount of support. By the time season 2 ended, though, the show was on many people’s radar and season 3, which debuted this past March, was the most-watched season yet. With that kind of momentum, it’s only logical to expect multiple seasons to come.

But Bateman and company are intent on delivering quality over quantity. There may be some anger and frustration about it now, but in the long run, viewers should come to respect the decision and appreciate the complete vision.