Pam & Tommy BTS Photos Reveal Seth Rogen Without His Beard

The first images from upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy have arrived, and it looks as though we’ve got an early frontrunner in the Hair and Makeup categories at every single one of next year’s small screen awards ceremonies.

The eight-episode streaming exclusive follows the turbulent whirlwind romance between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe’s wild drummer Tommy Lee, which was peak tabloid fodder in the mid-1990s. The pair married four days after meeting in 1995, with the bride’s mother finding out via the front cover of People magazine, and their three-year union resulted in several arrests and the leak of a sex tape.

Cinderella star Lily James is a long way from her Disney days as Anderson, with Sebastian Stan getting inked up as Lee, while Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the infamous home video from the celebrity newlyweds before selling it off to the highest bidder. The trio look completely unrecognizable in their respective roles, too, as you can see below.

There were a lot of eyebrows raised when the wholesome duo of James and Stan were cast in the hellraising title roles, but those doubts have well and truly been put to rest by the impeccable job done by the makeup team, while Rogen definitely looks like the kind of guy that would steal a sex tape to make himself rich.

The Pineapple Express star developed Pam & Tommy with creative partner Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey Productions banner, and it was originally set to be directed by James Franco, who would also play the male lead. Instead, Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya and Disney’s upcoming prequel Cruella is helming the entire run of episodes, with production getting underway last month.