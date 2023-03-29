Paramount’s Chris McCarthy confirms a ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff with this star and talks Kevin Costner’s impact

Alright, alright, alright — it looks like things are coming up roses for a big star as Paramount’s Chris McCarthy confirmed the addition of our favorite Texas native and cowboy-esque actor in the Yellowstone universe during a recent interview discussing all things entertainment.

McCarthy made a note of confirming a Yellowverse spinoff with Matthew McConaughey at the helm during his chat with The Hollywood Reporter, and while the idea had been rumored for some time, hearing it from the powers that be gave that extra confirmation fans were hoping for. The Dutton family is all-powerful, determined, and a bit enigmatic — McConaughey will undoubtedly fit right in. The big question now is: on what branch of the family tree will he plant himself?

Taylor Sheridan is known for keeping his cards close to his chest, and with ten projects in the works right now with Paramount, there’s no timeline on when the series will premiere or what spinoff he’s joining, but we’ve got our hopes and ideas.

Already familiar with a critical player in the Dutton game, we certainly hope McConaughey’s trip around the sun with the family is in the current timeline. We’d love to see him interacting with Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler — perhaps McConaughey will star in the upcoming 6666 Ranch spinoff, dealing more with the cowboying and roping way of life, with favorites from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch making appearances from time to time.

If McConaughey does star in the 6666 spinoff, we’d likely see him in frequent interactions with Jefferson White’s Jimmy Hurdstrom, and that’s another bond we’d love to see come to fruition. McConaughey knows Texas; he has a passion for the state and all it represents, so it makes sense that he’d want to be a power player in the game in a realm he knows so much of.

The only other news McCarthy shared in the sense of McConaughey joining the Yellowverse is that the spinoff he’ll star in will move forward regardless of what happens for other actors — namely Kevin Costner. So for those delighted or distraught by the idea that McConaughey would somehow play a character taking over for John Dutton, that ship has (rightfully) sailed.

You can’t replace John Dutton, no one could hold a candle to what Cosnter has brought to life within him, and that’s not a dig at the talent or passion anyone else would bring to the table; it’s simply the truth.

McCarthy also spoke about Costner’s impact on the Yellowverse and how, without him, none of this would have been possible. Not addressing rumors of his leaving or tensions behind the scenes, he simply gave credit where credit is due.

“[Yellowstone] wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

Fans also hope Costner’s legacy on Yellowstone is a continued one. With a few weeks until stars are set to return to Montana for filming, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for the latest news on what drama, romance, and turmoil the second half of season 5 will bring. Here’s to more ups and downs with the Duttons; there’s no one else we’d ride this journey with.