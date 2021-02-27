Paranormal Activity TV Series Reportedly In The Works For Paramount+

2007’s Paranormal Activity was a tiny movie that had a huge impact on the entertainment industry. Not only did it become one of the most profitable films in history after making almost $200 million on a minuscule $350,000 budget, but it also helped popularize the found footage genre and was a major early success for Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions who have shaped the world of modern horror cinema.

Despite those vast profits, the franchise has been dormant since 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. Until now that is. Yesterday Blumhouse and Paramount announced that a seventh instalment is preparing for full production and will release on Paramount+ in 2022. This will be directed by Underwater‘s Will Eubank and written by Christopher Landon, with Jason Blum and creator Oren Pili producing.

But that’s not the only bit of good news for fans. We’re also hearing that a TV show based on the property is under development for Paramount+. Right now we don’t know what it’ll be about, though I’d love something that explored the original hauntings. Given that the first Paranormal Activity came out in 2007 it’d be fun for a fake documentary show that set out to analyze what “really” happened during those events, hopefully stirring up some old ghosts along the way.

That’s all speculation, but a show set in this universe would certainly bolster the streaming network’s horror credentials, which were hinted at by prominently featuring Sadako from The Ring series in their glitzy, all-star Super Bowl ad.

As production on the next movie takes shape and we learn what kind of ground that’ll be covering, let’s hope we get some firm details of how things are going to go down in the Paranormal Activity franchise’s trip to the small screen. More on this as we hear it.