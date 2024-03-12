‘Parasyte: The Grey’ release date, confirmed

Parasyte: The Grey is Netflix’s next South Korean bet, and if shows like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead are anything to go by, this may become a hit. Then again, we can’t forget the platform’s tumultuous history with live-action adaptations.

Despite its faults, with One Piece‘s generally positive reception, Netflix rekindled audiences’ faith in live-actions. Finally, it felt as though disasters like the 2017 Death Note adaptation were behind us. Then, in came Avatar: The Last Airbender, which received mixed reviews from fans, proving just how difficult it is to adapt already-great animated shows in a way that feels respectful of the source material. Regardless of fan opinions, Netflix keeps trying, and it may have struck gold by opting to tell an original story instead of directly remaking Parasyte.

Inspired by one of the best horror mangas of all time, Parasyte: The Grey is set in a world invaded by a group of alien parasitic creatures. These beings typically use humans as hosts by taking over their brains, however, one of them fails to pull that off with Jung Su-In (played by Jeon So-Nee), and the two end up sharing the same body. From Train to Busan‘s director, Yeon Sang-Ho, this series mixes horror with science fiction in a thrilling fight for survival, which will likely hook fans of these genres. I mean, judging by the trailers available, it’s clear that the show looks promising, so you best jump into the hype train as soon as possible.

When does Parasyte: The Grey come out?

Parasyte: The Grey is scheduled to release on Friday, April 5, 2024, so make sure to save the date if you want to be among the first to watch it. All of the show’s episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, which means that you won’t find them on any other platforms in the foreseeable future. Thus, you should look into getting a Netflix subscription to watch this Parasyte spin-off, if you don’t already have one.

While you wait for the big premiere, though, why not dedicate some time to other South Korean shows and movies available on Netflix? Over the years, this streaming giant became well-known for its impressive collection of K-content, so it probably won’t be too hard to find one or two series that catch your interest. If instead you’d rather prepare for this show by diving into the anime that spurred it, Parasyte: The Maxim, you can also watch it on the platform.