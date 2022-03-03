‘Parks and Recreation’ star may have been cast in ‘The Mandalorian’

Did someone really just go from Pawnee to Tatooine?

A star of beloved NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation may have been accidentally confirmed to be part of The Mandalorian season 3. Following The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm is pressing ahead with the next run of the smash-hit Star Wars show, which stars Pedro Pascal as bounty hunter Din Djarin, space dad to the adorable Grogu. The episodic nature of the series means that many guest stars have come and gone, and we may now know one to expect in season three.

In the latest episode of his Parks and Recollections podcast, Rob Lowe chatted with his former P&R co-star Jim O’Heir about what he’s up to these days. O’Heir — who starred in the comedy as hapless office punching-bag Jerry Gergich — attempted to play coy about his current project, offering a vague response:

“Oh shoot. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say where I am,” O’Heir teased. “I can say a State. I’m in a state, New Mexico, I don’t know.”

Lowe wasn’t so keen to keep mum, however, and revealed his own less-than-subtle hint at O’Heir’s secret gig. “I will say, Jim, I know what you’re working on, and it rhymes with the latest installment of Bar Wars,” Lowe responded.

So, assuming that Lowe isn’t just kidding around, we can maybe take this as confirmation that O’Heir is working on some kind of Star Wars project. Well, the only one we know of that’s in production at this time is The Mandalorian season 3, therefore that must be what he’s shooting. Out of all the Parks and Rec cast, which includes Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, and Aubrey Plaza, O’Heir might not have been the first one you’d expect to make a Star Wars appearance, but the comic actor should be a fun addition to the universe nonetheless.

With The Mandalorian going before cameras, the next Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus is Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering this May 25.