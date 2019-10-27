Star Trek: Picard is sure to be a monumental event for fans as it’ll bring Patrick Stewart back as Jean-Luc Picard for the first time since 2002. Though this was initially kept under wraps, the trailers have revealed that the former captain’s old Enterprise-D cohorts William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and a somehow-resurrected Data (Brent Spiner) are also returning. But could the rest of the crew feature in it, too?

According to Stewart himself, there’s a very good likelihood of that. Speaking to the crowd during his appearance at the Destination Star Trek convention this weekend, the actor was asked about working with his old friends again. After praising the experience, he decided to offer a question of his own. “Will we meet the rest of the crew? I think so, I think there’s every possibility.” Cue rapturous cheers from the audience.

Sir Patrick tells the audience at #DestinationStarTrek it is likely that we will see the rest of the TNG crew in #StarTrekPicard! pic.twitter.com/JQ9QLn7OqJ — Trekkie Rob 🔜 DST (@TrekkieRob) October 26, 2019

We’ve previously had some conflicting information on whether the extended TNG crew would be back for Picard. Will Wheaton said he’d jump at the chance, but doubted he’d get the call. Michael Dorn, meanwhile, only wants to return if his role is a substantial one. And LeVar Burton is confident that everyone will be involved. Does he know something that we don’t? Or, er, at least something we didn’t know until Stewart gave this very telling tease?

It’s possible, but regardless of what happens, we’ve already been told to expect Picard to be a very different beast from The Next Generation, possessing its own tone and exploring contemporary themes, though it’ll also protect the legacy of the beloved series. This seems to encompass bringing the whole gang back together for a reunion, if not in season 1 then somewhere in the show’s three-year plan.

I guess we’ll find out soon enough, though, as Star Trek: Picard arrives on CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020.