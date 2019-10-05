CBS Reveals First Look At Riker’s Return In Star Trek: Picard

A new full-length trailer for Star Trek: Picard arrived via New York Comic-Con today, bringing with it our best look yet at Sir Patrick Stewart’s much-anticipated return to the franchise for the first time in almost 20 years. And he wasn’t the only fan favorite character from The Next Generation who appeared in the promo. Following on from his cameo in the first trailer, Brent Spiner’s Data was again featured.

The biggest talking point of the preview, though, is that it contains our first look at Jonathan Frakes’ return as William Riker in the show, along with a brief glimpse of Marina Sirtis back as Deanna Troi. We’ve known that Frakes was involved with the production for a while, though initially it was only revealed that he was on hand to direct a few episodes. At this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, however, we learned the truth of his on-screen role.

His appearance in the trailer even gives us a big hint at how Riker’s life has turned out since we last saw him. Fans will remember that Riker and Troi got married in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, with the former moving on to captain the U.S.S. Titan. Here, we see the Rikers seemingly retired from Starfleet as they’re showcased in a domestic setting when Jean-Luc Picard comes to visit. And the couple are also revealed to have a young daughter.

Sitting by a lake on Riker’s property, the former captain and his number one shoot the breeze. “Thank you for not trying to talk me out of all this,” says Picard, referring to the bold new mission he’s undertaking. With a knowing chuckle, Riker then replies: “Believe me, I know better.” In a sweet moment, Jean-Luc then pats his friend on the hand. Ok, who turned on the water works…?

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23rd. Don’t miss it.