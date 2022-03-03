Patrick Stewart is set to reprise his role as Captain Picard in Star Trek: Picard‘s forthcoming second season, and he’s already preparing fans to be shocked by the season’s finale.

In a candid interview with Collider, Stewart revealed that, even though season two has yet to premiere, the ending of the show, with next year’s season three, is going to be something he thinks no one will expect.

“Followers of Picard will find that we get to the very end of season three, and the resolution is unexpected and questionable. And I’m thrilled about that because it leaves a question mark hanging over his head. “Now I’m not saying in three years’ time or 10 years’ time, there will be another series and I’ll be back again tending in my grapes in the vineyard. But I’ve had some fallings out with some of our people, because they look on this as a closure that is coming up, and I don’t.”

Star Trek: Picard sees Stewart revisiting a character he played many times over several decades, dating back to the debut episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987. So how does it feel now as opposed to then? The hardest part, he said, was his age.

“It has been quite different because I was 46 the first time I put on Jean-Luc’s uniform. And I’m putting on something now, Star Trek something, and I’m 81. My perception of what is happening has changed. “And a 10 and a half hour day, which I worked yesterday, is no longer easily absorbed and put to sleep and put into the past bracket. Not at all.”

Star Trek: Picard season 2 debuts on Paramount Plus on March 3, and internationally on Prime Video the following day.