Patrick Stewart Teases What’s Next For Jean-Luc In Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Exactly a year ago this week, Star Trek: Picard premiered, marking Sir Patrick Stewart’s grand return to the sci-fi franchise for the first time in almost 20 years. By the end of the season, the Starfleet legend had faced death and been reborn in a new synthetic body – programmed to match his old human one exactly. The season 1 finale suggested all was well with Picard and his adventures would continue on as before. But Stewart can’t help but wonder how his new existence will affect him as the show moves forward.

While speaking with Gold Derby, Stewart teased what’s to come for his character in season 2 as he admitted that he pitched some ideas about how Picard could be changed by his new form. The writers apparently don’t want to go in this direction, necessarily, but the actor did promise that there is “another human aspect” to Picard that will be introduced in season 2 that’ll have “quite an impact.”

“That’s a question that I brought up with [co-creator Akiva Goldsman[ and [showrunner Terry Matalas] when the three of us were having a script discussion,” Stewart says. “I wanted to know what, exactly, they had done to me when they saved my life, and was there any chance that this might have an impact on Picard’s personality or behavior. They felt that it probably wouldn’t, but it lies there as an option should we need to take it. But also, there is another human aspect being introduced into season two, which I am not allowed to talk about, but it’s going to have, I think, quite an impact.”

New Star Trek: Picard Photos Reveal First Look At Season 1 Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

By the end of season 1, Picard had succumbed to his terminal brain disease while battling the Zhat Vash on the planet Coppelius. He was saved when Dr. Alton Soong transferred Picard’s consciousness into his state-of-the-art “golem” body, which he had been planning to upload his own mind into. Though he could conceivably have a superhuman lifespan and physiology now, the body was altered to match Picard’s age and physicality so it doesn’t seem that is the case.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 is due to enter production on February 1st, after being long delayed due to the pandemic. With any luck, we’ll get to see it on CBS All Access – or Paramount Plus, as it will have been rebranded as by then – sometime later this year.