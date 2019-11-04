Paul Blackthorne Returning For Arrow Season 8

Even with Arrow‘s eighth and final season consisting of only ten episodes, it’s already proven to be a star-studded affair. So far, we’ve reacquainted ourselves with fan favorites such as Josh Segarra, Colin Donnell, Susanna Thompson, John Barrowman, Rila Fukushima and Willa Holland.

If you’ve been keeping up with recent news pertaining to the series, then there’s a very good chance you’ve heard about how Emily Bett Rickards will return as Felicity Smoak for the finale. Not long after that, consulting producer Marc Guggenheim teased more pals joining her for the sendoff, and we’ve actually already gotten one confirmation in that regard.

Those hoping for one last appearance to be made by Paul Blackthorne will get their wish, as he’ll be reprising the Quentin Lance role in a recurring capacity this season. Having endured a heroic death in the sixth season finale, one can only wonder how he’ll return.

Then again, we must remember how Blackthorne is no stranger to playing doppelgangers, lest we forget what went down in “Crisis on Earth-X” a few years back. In the time since his character’s demise, he did appear in the documentary-style 150th episode last season, though it should be pointed out how that “footage” was meant to appear as if it were shot long before he gave up the ghost.

With upcoming episodes titled “Reset” and “Purgatory” right around the corner, one would think those may be opportune times to visit the earlier seasons in kind, but we’ll just have to wait and see where Blackthorne is inserted. I just hope he shows up in the series finale itself, given how he was such a big part of the show for the longest time.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights on The CW.