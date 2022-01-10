James Gunn is giving quite the tease about the Peacemaker season one finale a few days ahead of when the DC spinoff series arrives on HBO Max later this week.

The show follows John Cena’s Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker, as he continues his adventures from where we left him at the end of the excellent 2021 film The Suicide Squad. Once again recruited by Task Force X, overseen by Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, Peacemaker will embark on a brand new mission, Project Butterfly. Presumably, Peacemaker will continue to live by his murderous code of cutting down any man, woman, or child that gets in the way of his life’s mission of bringing “peace” to the world, unless he undergoes some sort of character-altering arc in the course of the show.

When it comes to the Peacemaker episode Gunn is most looking forward to fans seeing, he told ScreenRant in a new interview that the answer is unequivocally number eight, the final episode of the season. While some critics have been given advanced screenings of Peacemaker‘s debut season, episode eight was omitted. Gunn explained only a handful of people have ever seen it or know what will happen in it.

“There’s no doubt but eight. Eight is the best. Yes. Eight is great. And I love six, I have a special place in my heart for six, but eight is the one that I really am excited for people to see,” he said.

In terms of just who has laid their eyes on the storied finale or knows what will take place, that has been relegated only to Gunn, the cast, and some of the higher-ups at HBO Max.

“We’re all very excited to show people the last episode of Peacemaker. The last episode of this season,” Gunn said.

Peacemaker comes to HBO Max Jan. 13 with the first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will air once per week thereafter, making the now-mythical episode eight slated for a Feb. 17 release date.